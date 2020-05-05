UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Finalizes SOP For Mango Picking Labourers Of Other Provinces

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:18 PM

District admin finalizes SOP for mango picking labourers of other provinces

The district administration has finalized Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for mango picking skilled labourers coming from other provinces and directed that all labourers would be registered under prescribed proforma and they should show anti-coronavirus certificate issued by the health department of the respective province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The district administration has finalized Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for mango picking skilled labourers coming from other provinces and directed that all labourers would be registered under prescribed proforma and they should show anti-coronavirus certificate issued by the health department of the respective province.

The decision was taken in a meeting of growers and contractors with district administration chaired by the district focal person for COVID-19 MPA Sharjeel Inaam Memon here at Shahbaz Hall on Tuesday.

As per decision labourers under the age of 50 years would be allowed to come to Hyderabad and they would be registered at a camp established by district administration.

Sharjeel Memon said it was difficult for the administration to allow labourers belonging to other provinces but keeping in view of economic loss of the growers and contractors' decision had been taken to allow limited skilled labourers to come for picking of the mango while growers were advised to employ local labourers for the purpose.

The assistant commissioner Hyderabad Rural was directed to establish a camp with the assistance of DSP concerned for registering the labourers coming from other provinces.

The growers and contractors have been asked to provide required safety equipment to labourers and ensure availability soap for washing hands.

As per SOP, the growers would be made bound to inform the concerned assistant commissioner if any labour felt fever, cold, flue or other symptoms and make arrangements to send him to the hospital for treatment failing which strict action would be taken against the violators of SOPs.

The meeting was attended by DIG Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Gaffar Soomro, SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, Assistant Commissioner Surhan Aijaz Abro, representatives of Abadgar board Mehmood Nawaz Shah, Haji Nisar Memon, Murtaza Unar, growers and other concerned officers.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Mango Adeel Hussain All From Labour

Recent Stories

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment ..

6 minutes ago

India extends ban on visas to foreigners

21 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince reviews preparations for Emirat ..

36 minutes ago

MBZUAI announces academic year to start in January ..

1 hour ago

Chechen President welcomes initiative to pray, fas ..

1 hour ago

Rabdan Academy online panel discussions address fu ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.