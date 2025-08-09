District Admin Fines Shopkeepers For Selling Sugar At High Prices
Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 04:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The district administration is active in ensuring the sale of sugar at the fixed price. Price Control Magistrates have taken action against overcharging and fined shopkeepers Rs. 542,000 during inspections in the past week for selling sugar at high prices, said a press release by the district administration here Saturday.
A case has been registered against one shopkeeper and one has been arrested. Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal made it clear that no one will be allowed to charge arbitrary prices for sugar. He directed the Price Control Magistrates to tighten the checking further.
