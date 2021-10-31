District admin fixes Rs 58 per kg retail rate of Chakki Ata

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district administration has fixed Rs 58 per kg retail rate of Chakki Ata (wheat flour).

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah had issued the notification to fix rate of Chakki Ata.

He informed that this order would come into force at once in the whole Rawalpindi district and would remain intact unless and until revised. However, the shopkeepers of Kahuta, Taxila and Kallar Syedan Sub divisions are allowed to charge Rs.1 above notified rate and the shopkeepers of Murree and Kotli Sattian Sub-division are allowed to charge Rs.2 more than the notified rates.

To a question he informed that the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali had directed the Assistant Commissioners, magistrates and other officers concerned to conduct raids against profiteers and hoarders regularly and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He said all-out efforts were being made to ensure supply of food items to the citizens on affordable rates. The officers of Rawalpindi District Administration were conducting raids in different markets of the district including Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas and imposing fines on profiteers while FIRs were also being lodged against the violators.

The authorities concerned had also been instructed to hold price Control Committee meeting twice a month, he added.

The raids were being conducted by the magistrates concerned in their respective areas to check quality of edibles and their rates, he said adding, fines were also being slapped on profiteers for overcharging the consumers.

He said that the violators would not be allowed to cheat the public. The raids would continue and the profiteers would face the music, he added.

/395