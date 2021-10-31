UrduPoint.com

District Admin Fixes Rs 58 Per Kg Retail Rate Of Chakki Ata

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 01:00 PM

District admin fixes Rs 58 per kg retail rate of Chakki Ata

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district administration has fixed Rs 58 per kg retail rate of Chakki Ata (wheat flour).

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah had issued the notification to fix rate of Chakki Ata.

He informed that this order would come into force at once in the whole Rawalpindi district and would remain intact unless and until revised. However, the shopkeepers of Kahuta, Taxila and Kallar Syedan Sub divisions are allowed to charge Rs.1 above notified rate and the shopkeepers of Murree and Kotli Sattian Sub-division are allowed to charge Rs.2 more than the notified rates.

To a question he informed that the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali had directed the Assistant Commissioners, magistrates and other officers concerned to conduct raids against profiteers and hoarders regularly and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He said all-out efforts were being made to ensure supply of food items to the citizens on affordable rates. The officers of Rawalpindi District Administration were conducting raids in different markets of the district including Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas and imposing fines on profiteers while FIRs were also being lodged against the violators.

The authorities concerned had also been instructed to hold price Control Committee meeting twice a month, he added.

The raids were being conducted by the magistrates concerned in their respective areas to check quality of edibles and their rates, he said adding, fines were also being slapped on profiteers for overcharging the consumers.

He said that the violators would not be allowed to cheat the public. The raids would continue and the profiteers would face the music, he added.

/395

Related Topics

Music Murree Rawalpindi Price Kotli Kahuta Kallar Syedan Taxila Muhammad Ali Market Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart r ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart review cooperation

45 minutes ago
 UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2021

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st October 2021

5 hours ago
 UAE advance to AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 ..

UAE advance to AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 Finals with victory over Oman

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.