District admin focuses on quality education, facilities in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The District Steering Committee for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Friday held a meeting under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan to address key educational issues.

During the meeting, officials from the Education Department and the Education Monitoring Authority presented updates on the implementation of previous decisions and departmental performance.

Sanaullah Khan reiterated the administration's commitment to enhancing the educational system. He emphasized ensuring teacher and student attendance, maintaining cleanliness, providing basic facilities, and addressing challenges swiftly. Highlighting the need for modern education, he stressed aligning school curricula with contemporary requirements and utilizing all available resources to improve educational standards.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed authorities to resolve critical issues, including school administration, uninterrupted water and electricity supply, the relocation of transformers and wires, school repairs, access to clean drinking water, and the maintenance of washrooms.

The forum discussed measures to implement the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s public agenda, focusing on improving education systems and facilities in schools across the district.

DC Abbottabad instructed the Education Monitoring Authority to ensure strict monitoring and compliance with quality education standards in all district schools. These measures aim to provide children with an optimal and conducive educational environment, fostering better learning outcomes.