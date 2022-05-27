District admin foils bid of illicit profiteering by petrol stations

(@FahadShabbir)

Swift action by Mirpur Deputy Commission Ch. Amjad Iqbal over the public complaint foiled nefarious bid of securing the illicit profit by owners of several petrol pumps who had shit their pumps after the official announcement about increase in prices of the petroleum products on Thursday night

Consumers found several of the petrol pumps at Kalayal, Khambal shut despite the long queues of the vehicles including HTVs, cars and bikes waiting for getting their vehicles filled with the required fuel, soon after the official announcement, on nation electronic media, about price hike of the petroleum products in Pakistan including AJK.

This APP Correspondent, after watching the public fury and fast deteriorating situation at few of such crowded artificially abandon petrol pumps informed the Mirpur DC Amjad Iqbal Chaudhry of the ugly situation, who (DC) immediately rushed the magisterial teams led by Mirpur Assistant Commissioner Muneer Qureshi to overcome the situation by getting the petrol pumps operated through the resumption of the sale at the existing running prices as were before their scheduled increase before 12.

00 midnight.

Such profiteer Petrol pump owners, had reportedly planned to secure the illicit profit in the petroleum products by stopping the sale till the beginning of the next sale at the officially announced increased price commencing from 12.00 midnight.

Consumers took the sigh of relief over the timely action by Mirpur District Administration particularly by the Deputy Commissioner Amjad Iqbal and AC Muneer Qureshi foiling the petrol stations owners alleged nefarious plan of securing the heavy financial benefits mere for few hours through suspending.g the sale by switching off the pumps till the implementation of the increased prices from stipulated 1200 hours mid last night.