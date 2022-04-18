UrduPoint.com

District Admin For Extending Cooperation With Philanthropists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2022 | 10:31 PM

District Admin for extending cooperation with philanthropists

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Khan Khatti on Monday said the people who were helping hand for the orphans were really fortunate

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Khan Khatti on Monday said the people who were helping hand for the orphans were really fortunate.

He stated this while addressing an Iftaar party organized in connection with world orphans day by an NGO Helping hand for relief and development in collaboration with Child protection unit.

The AC said the district administration was fully cooperating with philanthropists and social welfare organizations who were working for the welfare of people.

Deputy Director Social welfare Department Junaid Mirza and Deputy Director Information Mirpurkhas Ghaus Muhammad Pathan on the occasion said that those people will be blessed on day of judgment who helped orphans and destitute.

The Regional Manager Helping hand Ali Muhammad Pathan, Monitoring male department Pakistan Attique Rehman, Regional education officer Suleman Khalid and District coordinator Ibadullah Khan also expressed their views regarding world orphans day.

Later, school bags and food items were also distributed among Children of Mirpurkhas.

