District Admin Formulates Plan To Ensure Peace, Security In Muharram

Thu 05th August 2021

Rawalpindi District Administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Amir Aqiq Khan has formulated a comprehensive plan to ensure peace and security during Muharram ul Harram

According to a district administration spokesman, all the preparations for Muharram ul Harram were being completed under a comprehensive plan finalized in collaboration with Rawalpindi district police and other departments concerned for peaceful passage of the holy month.

He said that all the departments concerned had been given their responsibilities.

He said that DC while chairing a meeting held here to review the Muharram arrangements said that Muharram is a holy month for all the Muslims from a religious point of view besides it is also a challenge in terms of security for the law enforcement agencies. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Capt. (Retd) Qasim Ijaz, Assistant Commissioners from all tehsils and heads of the departments concerned.

The enemies of Pakistan try to destroy the peace and order of the country spreading hatred, DC said adding, the law and order situation is satisfactory in Rawalpindi district. The district administration and the police would ensure foolproof security arrangements on their part, with the help of the scholars.

The people have also become conscious enough to recognize the enemies who wanted to achieve their nefarious designs by dividing the brothers into divisions, he added.

He urged the citizens to play their active role for peace and security of the country by identifying such vicious elements.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all the departments to share their contingency plans and nominate their focal persons for the control room to be set up in DC office.

The route for the Muharram processions and Majalis should also be visited in time and all the arrangements should be completed.

Health Department directed to ensure availability of emergency beds in medical camps and hospitals. Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Majalis and processions.

The authorities concerned directed to ensure observance of time of Muharram processions.

All the assistant commissioners should take the public representatives of their area on board and inform them of all the arrangements and organize a peace committee meeting so that a peaceful environment could be fostered.

