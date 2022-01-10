District admin, GDA clear up to 40 feet high 5 snow slides from Galyat

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and other departments Monday cleared up to 40 feet high 5 landslides at Kundla and Taheed Abad Galyat while the evacuation of the tourists from the area is about to finish

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and other departments Monday cleared up to 40 feet high 5 landslides at Kundla and Taheed Abad Galyat while the evacuation of the tourists from the area is about to finish. This was disclosed by the GDA spokesperson Ahsan Hameed while talking to APP here.

He further said that during the sixth spell of current winter snowfall Nathiagli, Ayubia and Thandiani received heavy snow which attracted tourists from all over the country and more than one 100000 tourist families rushed to Galyat.

Today more than 90 percent of tourist families from Galyat have been evacuated peacefully during a rescue operation which was directly monitored by Commissioner Hazara division and Director-General GDA.

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will be pleasant till next Sunday while from past two days the weather is also favorable for the rescue and road clearance operation, roads of all towns of Galyat including main Bazar Nathiagali have been cleared.

Rescuers also recovered buried vehicles under the snow on the sides. Tourist families are being evacuated from Abbottabad via Nathia Gali Road, Laura Sir Gharbi Road, 35 tourists families who were trapped in a hotel near Toheed Abad were rescued and sent back to their homes.

Nathia Gali Abbottabad Road Abbottabad and Murree Road have been cleared of snow, GDA officials directed tourists not to visit Galyat during the coming few days as more snow sliding is expected.

Recovered vehicles from the snow of departing tourists are being handed over to the owners at Harno by local police.