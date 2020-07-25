UrduPoint.com
District Admin, GDA Evacuates Tourists In A Joint Operation

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 08:56 PM



District administration Abbottabad and Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Saturday in a joint operation evacuated hundreds of tourists from various picnic spots of Galyat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration Abbottabad and Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Saturday in a joint operation evacuated hundreds of tourists from various picnic spots of Galyat.

The joint operation was conducted following the ban on tourism and public gathering in Galyat in wake of COVID-19. The raiding team also issued a warning to the hotels and restaurants that were running their businesses.

The operational team was headed by Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana while police and GDA officials were also accompanying them to evacuate tourists from Nathiagali, Ayubia, Dongagali and Harno.

While talking to media persons at the occasion, the AC said that we would enforce Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial government by any means, adding all tourist spots were lockdown and they are totally out of bound except the locals.

He further said that tourists should avoid traveling in Galyat as our teams would take strict action against the violators.

