District admin gears up dengue surveillance

An anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out in various parts of the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :An anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out in various parts of the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Safdar Hussain Virk Tuesday visited Union Council (UC)-118, Sarshar Town, Thoker Niaz Baig, where he checked the field staff working in streets for indoor surveillance.

He checked the attendance and performance of dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there was a need to combat it on emergency basis.