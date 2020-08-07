UrduPoint.com
District Admin Gears Up Dengue Surveillance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:45 PM

The anti-dengue drive launched by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out in various points of the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The anti-dengue drive launched by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out in various points of the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Safdar Hussain Virk on Friday visited Union Council (UC)-86, Munir Road, where he checked the field staff working in street for indoor surveillance. He observed the attendance and performance of dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there was a need to combat it on emergency basis.

Meanwhile, Model Town Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Nasirullah Ranjha visited UC 91 Samnabad Town and reviewed the measures pertaining to dengue larva surveillance. He also checked the presence of dengue larva in the houses andvisited various houses to inquire the performance of denguefield team.

