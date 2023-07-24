Open Menu

District Admin Haripur Bans Entry Of Firebrand Speakers, Zakireen Under Section 144

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 07:53 PM

District admin Haripur bans entry of firebrand speakers, Zakireen under section 144

Deputy Commissioner of Haripur on Monday imposed a two-month ban on the entry of two Zakireen and firebrand speakers from Lahore, considering the potential threat to peace and security during Muharram ul Haram in the district

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner of Haripur on Monday imposed a two-month ban on the entry of two Zakireen and firebrand speakers from Lahore, considering the potential threat to peace and security during Muharram ul Haram in the district.

The Zakireen and speakers included in the order were Allama Jafar Jatoi and Hafiz Tasadduq Hussain.

This restriction has been imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and a formal notification has been issued.

The order warns that if these mentioned Zakireen or other responsible individuals violate the ban, legal action will be taken against them under the provisions of PPC, Section 188.

In another notification issued by the district administration of Haripur, measures have been taken to ensure peaceful arrangements for Muharram ul Haram programs and as part of those measures, 14 local firebrand speakers and Zakireen known for delivering provocative speeches, have been subjected to a two-month ban under Section 144 of the CrPC.

The Names and residences of the Zakireen and speakers subject to the ban included Talat Nazir, Dr. Husain Raza Torabi, Allama Waheed Abbas Kazmi, Zakir Professor Abraar Hussain Shah, Zakir Khurshid Haider Jawadi, Zakir Chand Pir, Zakir Arshad Khan, Allama Qamar Abbas Kazmi, Molana Toheed ur Rahman Toheedi, Molana Abid Hussain Qureshi, Qari Ashfaq ur Rahman, Molana Khurram Iqbal Farooqi, Qari Abdul Hameed and Molana Jamshed.

Related Topics

Lahore Haripur Jatoi Jamshed Criminals From Muharram

Recent Stories

Tech-based financial innovation inevitable for sus ..

Tech-based financial innovation inevitable for sustainable growth: Mujtaba Lodhi ..

2 minutes ago
 New tensions in France after policeman jailed over ..

New tensions in France after policeman jailed over violence

2 minutes ago
 Ford launches 'hands-free' driving on UK motorways ..

Ford launches 'hands-free' driving on UK motorways

2 minutes ago
 Govt committed to resolve issues of Mirpur: AJK P ..

Govt committed to resolve issues of Mirpur: AJK President

2 minutes ago
 Senate passes eight bills, refers others to releva ..

Senate passes eight bills, refers others to relevant committees for review

6 minutes ago
 EU Deploys 450 Firefighters, 7 Planes to Help Gree ..

EU Deploys 450 Firefighters, 7 Planes to Help Greece Fight Wildfires - European ..

6 minutes ago
UN talks seek to fix 'broken' global food system

UN talks seek to fix 'broken' global food system

1 minute ago
 One child killed or wounded every hour in Sudan's ..

One child killed or wounded every hour in Sudan's 100-day-old war: UN

1 minute ago
 IHC grants time for recovery of Ali Nawaz's brothe ..

IHC grants time for recovery of Ali Nawaz's brother

1 minute ago
 Traders urge extraordinary security measures for M ..

Traders urge extraordinary security measures for Muharram

1 minute ago
 US Mulls Lifting Some Sanctions on China to Restar ..

US Mulls Lifting Some Sanctions on China to Restart Cooperation on Fentanyl - Re ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindh govt will never allow mining of Granite in K ..

Sindh govt will never allow mining of Granite in Karoonjhar in view of people's ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan