District admin Haripur bans entry of firebrand speakers, Zakireen under section 144

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner of Haripur on Monday imposed a two-month ban on the entry of two Zakireen and firebrand speakers from Lahore, considering the potential threat to peace and security during Muharram ul Haram in the district.

The Zakireen and speakers included in the order were Allama Jafar Jatoi and Hafiz Tasadduq Hussain.

This restriction has been imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and a formal notification has been issued.

The order warns that if these mentioned Zakireen or other responsible individuals violate the ban, legal action will be taken against them under the provisions of PPC, Section 188.

In another notification issued by the district administration of Haripur, measures have been taken to ensure peaceful arrangements for Muharram ul Haram programs and as part of those measures, 14 local firebrand speakers and Zakireen known for delivering provocative speeches, have been subjected to a two-month ban under Section 144 of the CrPC.

The Names and residences of the Zakireen and speakers subject to the ban included Talat Nazir, Dr. Husain Raza Torabi, Allama Waheed Abbas Kazmi, Zakir Professor Abraar Hussain Shah, Zakir Khurshid Haider Jawadi, Zakir Chand Pir, Zakir Arshad Khan, Allama Qamar Abbas Kazmi, Molana Toheed ur Rahman Toheedi, Molana Abid Hussain Qureshi, Qari Ashfaq ur Rahman, Molana Khurram Iqbal Farooqi, Qari Abdul Hameed and Molana Jamshed.