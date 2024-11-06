District Admin Haripur Holds Open Court To Address Public Concerns
Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 06:43 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) In a bid to resolve public issues promptly, the District Administration of Haripur on Wednesday organized open court (Khuli Kutchery) at the Community Center Khalabat Dandi Chowk, Sector No. 3.
The open court was chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Shozeb Abbas, key officials, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, and other district officers were present in the event.
During the session, Deputy Commissioner Abbas listened to residents’ concerns regarding essential services such as water supply, sanitation, education, and health.
He instructed the respective officers to address these issues on a priority basis, setting a specific timeline for their resolution.
Emphasizing the administration’s commitment to swift and transparent solutions, Abbas reiterated that resolving public grievances remains a top priority.
He further highlighted that the purpose of open courts is to strengthen the link between the public and the administration, fostering transparency and efficiency in addressing issues. The session concluded with public appreciation for the district administration’s proactive approach and satisfaction with the immediate actions taken.
