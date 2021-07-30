District admin holds Khuli Kachehri in Tehkal locality

The district administration Peshawar held a Khuli Kachehri in Tehkal locality here Friday. A large number of people participated and highlighted their problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration Peshawar held a Khuli Kachehri in Tehkal locality here Friday. A large number of people participated and highlighted their problems.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Relief, Mohammad Imran Khan, Tehsildar Mohammad Jameel and officers of the subservient departments, the gathering was largely attended by the public representatives and local notables.

On this occasion, the residents complained of excessive power load shedding and called for cut in its duration to mitigate the hardships of the people. They also complained of low pressure of Sui gas.

The residents also complained of the dilapidated conditions of roads and demanded for its immediate repair and action against encroachment mafia in graveyards.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner said that the purpose of the Khuli Kachehri was to bridge the gap between the government and the general public by resolving the problems at the people's door steps. He directed the officers for resolution of the problems of the people and requested the people to inform him about the proceedings and feedback on their applications.