District Admin Holds Khuli Katcheri To Address Christian Community's Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 08:04 PM

The district administration Monday organized Khuli Katcheri for Christian community at St Michael's Catholic Church, Saddar area to address their issues at their doorsteps

The open court chaired by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Gul Bano, Assistant Commissioner Dr Ehtesham-ul-Haq, MPA for Minority Community Wilson Wazir, Pastor Amir Sahib and other members of the Christian community.

The participants of Khuli Katcheri informed the district administration about their problems that include installation of walk-through gates at the entrances of the churches to improve security, provision of land for Christian graveyard in Peshawar city, fumigation spray in Christian localities to control dengue, providing police security to educational institutions of the Christian community and also submitted applications to address their other issues.

The deputy commissioner said the purpose of holding open court was to bridge the gap between the administration and people to resolve public issues at their doorsteps.

He directed officials concerned to resolve the grievances and submit a report on action taken to address their grievances.

At the end, Christian community thanked district administration for organizing open court for resolving their issues.

