District Admin Holds Meeting To Address Relief Cases Following Natural Calamities

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) To discuss and provide relief to the masses in the relief cases caused by sudden natural calamities and disasters deputy commissioner Abbottabad chaired a meeting at his office.

The meeting was convened to address the loss of human lives, damage to homes, loss of property, livestock, and financial assets incurred due to these unfortunate events.

During the meeting, all appropriate cases were presented before the committee members and discussed in detail each case. The Deputy Commissioner underscored the importance of ensuring the safety and security of citizens' lives and properties, affirming it as the basic responsibility of the district administration.

Additional Deputy Commissioner for Relief and Human Rights Rabia Sajjad, Deputy Director of Operations Abbottabad, representatives from the C&W Department, as well as delegates from the District Police, among others, attended the meeting.

