District Admin Holds Open Court For Sikh Community

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 07:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Friday held an open court (Khuli Kachehri) for Sikh community of Tehsil City in Asiya Park, Dabgari Gardens.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (Relief), Mohammad Imran Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Adil Wasim, officers of all subordinate departments, revenue staff, public representatives, general public and local notables attended at large.

During open court, the people spoke about their problems before the officers of district administration and called for an increase in police patrolling to arrest street crimes.

They also demanded action against the encroachment mafia to give respite to people against traffic jams. They also complained about dilapidated conditions of streets in Mohallah Jogan Shah and demanded their immediate repair, installation of street lights and improvement in cleanliness.

The members of the Sikh community also complained regarding debris left behind in streets by the contractor after laying Sui gas pipelines and called for its immediate shifting. The people also demanded action against aerial firing.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC Relief, Mohammad Imran Khan said that the purpose of organizing such open courts is to bridge distance between the people and district administration and resolve problems at their door steps.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has directed all officers for immediate resolution of the problems of the people and urged the people to inform him about feedback on their applications/complaints.

