District Admin Holds Open Court In Suburban Locality

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 05:50 PM

District admin holds open court in suburban locality

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar organized an open court in Mera Khachori, a suburban locality of the city on Tuesday.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nadia Nawaz Dogar and Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Tehrim Shah, officers of the subsidiary departments, public representatives, local notables and general public attended the open court at large.

During the open court, the residents of the locality complained of power load shedding and called for cut in its duration to facilitate the people.

Similarly, they also complained of low gas pressure and demands improvement in it.

The residents of the area also complained of poor sanitation services and called for the cleaning of drains and streets on daily basis. They also called for the establishment of a stadium in the area to promote the local youth towards positive activities and provision of Rescue 1122 services in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner, Nadia Nawaz Dogar said that the purpose of organizing open courts is to address public complaints at their doorsteps.

