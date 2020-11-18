UrduPoint.com
District Admin Imposed Smart Lockdown In Various Areas To Control COVID-19

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 11:22 PM

District admin imposed smart lockdown in various areas to control COVID-19

The district administration Rawalpindi has imposed smart lockdown in various parts of the city and Cantonment areas to ensure public safety due to increase in COVID-19 cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration Rawalpindi has imposed smart lockdown in various parts of the city and Cantonment areas to ensure public safety due to increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to a hand out issued here, the areas which would be sealed from November 19 midnight till November 28 include DHA Phase I sector C, Gulshanabad, Hali Road street 10, Allama Iqbal street Muslim Town and Bahria Town Phase 3.

The notification said that the decision was taken in larger public interest and was taken in exercise of powers conferred under section 4 �,5(1)e,5(1)(f) of "the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control)Act 2020" to ensure public safety, control exit and entry and conserve lives.

There will be controlled entry and exit in the said areas identified as hotspots of coronavirus, the notification elaborated.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq told media that maximum arrangements for the treatment of COVID-19 patients had been made, besides all possible preventive measures were in place to meet any eventuality.

He advised the citizens to avoid crowded places, stay home and follow safety measures issued by the government.

