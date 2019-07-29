District Admin imposes ban on bathing at Sajikot waterfall

The district administration has imposed ban on taking bath in waterfall at Sajikot Havelian after declaring it dangerous for humans and animals under section 144CrPC

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The district administration has imposed ban on taking bath in waterfall at Sajikot Havelian after declaring it dangerous for humans and animals under section 144CrPC.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, several precious lives were lost at Sajikot waterfall.

Therefore, the ban has been imposed on swimming and bathing in the lake.

The violators would be awarded punishment under the relevant law.