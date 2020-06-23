UrduPoint.com
District Admin Imposes Fine On 20 Sugar Hoarders

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:30 PM

District admin imposes fine on 20 sugar hoarders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The city district administration on Tuesday imposed Rs 57,000 fine on 20 sugar hoarders for selling the commodity at higher-than-the-government-fixed rate of Rs 70 per kilogram.

The price control magistrates, during the crackdown on sugar hoarders, checked sugar prices at 346 shops and found 56 violations.

Twenty cases were registered against profiteers.

In line with the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal, the price control magistrates were conducting raids across city to ensure availability of commodity on the government announced rates.

