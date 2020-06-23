UrduPoint.com
District Admin Imposes Over Rs 5.2 Mln On 17,006 Profiteers In June

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 03:54 PM

Rawalpindi District government, under a campaign launched against profiteering and hoarding, fines amounting to over Rs 5.2 million were imposed on 17,006 shopkeepers during month of June

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi District government, under a campaign launched against profiteering and hoarding, fines amounting to over Rs 5.2 million were imposed on 17,006 shopkeepers during month of June.

According to a Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Anwar ul Haq, the administration was conducting raids against hoarders and profiteers and taking strict action in accordance with the law against the violators. He informed that fine was imposed on the violators in seven Tehsils of the Rawalpindi district during the month.

The teams conducted 550 raids in seven Tehsils of the district during last 24 hours and imposed fine of Rs 91,000 on 45 violators, he added.

The Administration had constituted teams to check profiteering, hoarding and rate lists of daily use items while on the recommendations of the teams, several cases were also registered.

Following the directives of the Punjab government, the teams checked hoarding and profiteering and those found indulged in violation of the law were sent behind the bars while several persons found involved in profiteering, not displaying price lists and violating hygiene standards were also issued warnings, he added.

He said, the special campaign would continue to ensure the provision of daily use items on controlled rates. These steps were being taken to provide relief to the consumers, he added.

He informed that under disinfection activities being conducted in different areas of the district to control spread of coronavirus, 171 places were also disinfected during last 24 hours.

