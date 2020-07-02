UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Imposes Over Rs 6.5 Mln On 21,959 Profiteers In June

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 02:50 PM

District Admin imposes over Rs 6.5 mln on 21,959 profiteers in June

Under a vigorous campaign launched by Rawalpindi District government against profiteering and hoarding, fines amounting to over Rs 6.5 million were imposed on 21,959 shopkeepers during June

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Under a vigorous campaign launched by Rawalpindi District government against profiteering and hoarding, fines amounting to over Rs 6.5 million were imposed on 21,959 shopkeepers during June.

According to a Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Anwar ul Haq the administration was conducting raids against hoarders and profiteers and strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the violators.

He informed that fines were imposed on the violators in seven tehsils of the Rawalpindi district during June.

The teams conducted 591 raids in seven tehsils of the district during last 24 hours and imposed Rs 149,500 fine on 90 violators while six violators were also sent behind the bars, he added.

The Administration had constituted teams to check profiteering, hoarding and rate lists of daily use items while on the recommendations of the teams, several cases were also registered.

Following the directives of the Punjab government, the teams checked hoarding and profiteering and those found indulged in violation of the law were sent behind the bars while several persons found involved in profiteering, not displaying price lists and violating hygiene standards were also issued warnings, he added.

He said, the special campaign would continue to ensure the provision of daily use items on controlled rates. The steps were being taken aimed at providing relief to the consumers, he added.

He informed that under disinfection activities being conducted in different areas of the district to control spread of coronavirus, 135 places were also disinfected during last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Fine Rawalpindi Price June Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Food department Hazara region imposes 5 mln fine o ..

12 minutes ago

Can vegetarian diet prevent COVID-19 infections?

12 minutes ago

Turnout in Russia's Vote on Constitutional Amendme ..

12 minutes ago

US State Department to Spend $100,000 on Promotion ..

13 minutes ago

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 60,000

13 minutes ago

Tokyo virus cases top 100, highest in 2 months

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.