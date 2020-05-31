UrduPoint.com
District Admin Imposes Over Rs 8.9 Mln Fines On 29,542 Shopkeepers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Under a campaign launched by Rawalpindi District government against profiteering and hoarding, fines amounting to over Rs 8.9 million has been imposed on 29,542 shopkeepers during May.

According to a Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Anwar ul Haq the administration was conducting raids against hoarders and profiteers and strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the violators.

He informed that fines were imposed on the violators in seven tehsils of the Rawalpindi district during May. The Administration had constituted teams to check profiteering, hoarding and rate lists of daily use items while on the recommendations of the teams, several cases were also registered.

Following the directives of the Punjab government, the teams checked hoarding and profiteering and those found indulged in violation of the law were sent behind the bars while several persons found involved in profiteering, not displaying price lists and violatinghygiene standards were also issued warnings, he added.

He said, the special campaign would continue to ensure the provision of daily use items on controlled rates. The steps were being taken aimed at providing relief to the consumers, he added.

