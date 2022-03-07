District Admin imposes Rs 85,000 fines on profiteers

Rawalpindi district administration has imposed fines amounting to Rs 85,000 on 140 profiteers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration has imposed fines amounting to Rs 85,000 on 140 profiteers.

According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal while chairing a meeting said that all-out efforts should be made to provide relief to the citizens.

The Commissioner was informed that strict action in accordance with the law was taken by the price Control Magistrates against hoarders and profiteers.

Rawalpindi district administration conducted 1759 raids in seven tehsils of the district during last 24 hours, and fines amounting to Rs 85,000 were imposed on 140 profiteers while two shops were sealed and two FIRs were also lodged against the rules violators.

405 inspections were carried out in Gujar Khan Tehsil while the authorities concerned imposed Rs 10,500 fines on 10 violators.

Assistant Commissioner, Kahuta conducted 159 inspections and imposed fines on 11 violators.

Similarly, raids were also conducted in Kallar Syedan, Kotli Sattiyan, Murree, Rwp Cant, Rwp city, Rwp Saddar and Taxila area and the Price Control Magistrates sealed two shops, lodged two FIRs besides imposing fines on the rules violators.