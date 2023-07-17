District admin imposes section 144, bans entry of 24 religious scholars during Muharram

In a move to uphold peace and tranquility during the holy month of Muharram, the Abbottabad District Administration has enforced Section 144 and prohibited several activities

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :In a move to uphold peace and tranquility during the holy month of Muharram, the Abbottabad District Administration has enforced Section 144 and prohibited several activities.

This measure aims to maintain a peaceful environment and ensure the safety of residents and visitors throughout the district.

As part of this directive, 24 religious scholars and speakers from other districts have been banned from entering Abbottabad during the Muharram period. The decision was made to prevent any potential disturbances and maintain the sanctity of the occasion.

The directive, issued by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, states that the restriction will remain in effect for one month. Any violation of the order will be dealt with according to the law, emphasizing the seriousness of adhering to the imposed regulations.

Among the prohibited activities during Muharram in the district are the display of arms and ammunition, double riding on motorcycles, tinted windows in vehicles, and standing on the roofs of buildings during Muharram processions.

Additionally, gatherings and processions on the routes of processions and imambargahs, the presence of foreigners in hotels and houses, provocative materials and wall chalking are also subject to Section 144 restrictions.

Moreover, the use of loudspeakers, inciting and offensive language, inflammatory speeches, unlawful gatherings,illegal movement of Afghans, and all types of gatherings and rallies except those permitted for Shia communityprocessions and majalis, are also strictly regulated during this period.