District admin imposes section 144 in Lower Dir

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The district administration of Lower Dir has imposed section 144 for fifteen day on Thursday, banning one-wheeling, fireworks and swimming in Pankjora River.

According to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office, the section 144 was imposed across the district to ensure the safety and security of the public.

Under this order, activities such as one-wheeling on motorcycles and scooters, making noise on motorcycles or scooters, overspeeding, displaying weapons, aerial firing, toy weapons and guns, aerial firing, fireworks, selling and purchasing of firecrackers and swimming in the River Panjakora have been prohibited from today until June 28.

According to the district administration, action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code will be taken against those who violate the orders.

