Open Menu

District Admin Imposes Section 144 In Lower Dir

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 01:20 PM

District admin imposes section 144 in Lower Dir

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The district administration of Lower Dir has imposed section 144 for fifteen day on Thursday, banning one-wheeling, fireworks and swimming in Pankjora River.

According to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office, the section 144 was imposed across the district to ensure the safety and security of the public.

Under this order, activities such as one-wheeling on motorcycles and scooters, making noise on motorcycles or scooters, overspeeding, displaying weapons, aerial firing, toy weapons and guns, aerial firing, fireworks, selling and purchasing of firecrackers and swimming in the River Panjakora have been prohibited from today until June 28.

According to the district administration, action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code will be taken against those who violate the orders.

APP/aqb/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Dir June From

Recent Stories

PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

30 minutes ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

58 minutes ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

13 hours ago
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

13 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

14 hours ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

14 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation D ..

Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25

14 hours ago
 Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior ..

Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan