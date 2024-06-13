District Admin Imposes Section 144 In Lower Dir
Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 01:20 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The district administration of Lower Dir has imposed section 144 for fifteen day on Thursday, banning one-wheeling, fireworks and swimming in Pankjora River.
According to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office, the section 144 was imposed across the district to ensure the safety and security of the public.
Under this order, activities such as one-wheeling on motorcycles and scooters, making noise on motorcycles or scooters, overspeeding, displaying weapons, aerial firing, toy weapons and guns, aerial firing, fireworks, selling and purchasing of firecrackers and swimming in the River Panjakora have been prohibited from today until June 28.
According to the district administration, action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code will be taken against those who violate the orders.
APP/aqb/378
Recent Stories
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SMC finalizes arrangements for Eid Prayers30 seconds ago
-
Funeral prayer of ANF jawans offered11 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 324 kg drugs in four operations11 minutes ago
-
AIOU Sukkur region extends course registration deadline for reappearing in exams20 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested21 minutes ago
-
Relief cheques distributed among flood affectees of Nowshera21 minutes ago
-
MNA hails budget 2024-25 as comprehensive, public friendly21 minutes ago
-
3500 liter adulterated milk wasted30 minutes ago
-
DC visits 'Model Bazar', reviews facilities:31 minutes ago
-
Friendship House celebrates "Russia Day"31 minutes ago
-
DC visits cattle markets41 minutes ago
-
KPRA gives June 25 deadline for wedding halls to opt between fixed tax and percentage41 minutes ago