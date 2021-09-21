District admin imposes smart lockdown in 13 localities

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner and Additional AC, following the directives of DC Abbottabad after the increase in number of coronavirus cases in various areas of the city, Tuesday sealed 13 more localities of district and imposed a smart lockdown for five days.

The smart lockdown was imposed on the recommendations of the health department to prevent the local transmission of COVID-19.

According to the district administration notification, the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad and Havelian staff under the supervision of AC and AAC Abbottabad have sealed Zain ul Abidin road Sultanpur, Street near Muzamal Masjid Khula Kehal, Ward No. 15, village Sehwal Khutyala, village Begakot, Khukhar Maira UC Langra, Shaukat Haroon Flat, Al-Habeeb apartments Mirpur, Akbar Khan Colony, Village Khanna Sherwan, Street No. 5 Bilal Town and Hassan Khail Colony.

In all sealed localities no general entry or exit would be allowed except supply of essential commodities, all types of gatherings within these premises are strictly prohibited for five days.

In district Abbottabad, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 8036, active cases remained 106, the number of recovered patients was 7573 and the total number of expired by COVID-19 was 357.

The total number of Coronavirus tests were conducted in district Abbottabad was 126,539 where 2608 cases were awaited, 115,660 cases were negative, 8036 positive, 253 inconclusive.

District health office Abbottabad also conducted COVID-19 sampling from educational institutions where 305 various institutions were screened, the total number of tests conducted was 19078, the number of positive cases from educational institutions was 761, the number of teachers screened for COVID-19 was 4793, the number of students screened 14285.

The district administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 1879 places including 1663 rural/urban/residential areas, 18 hotels and restaurants, 172 educational institutions and 26 offices and commercial buildings.