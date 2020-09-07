District admin imposes smart lockdown in 6 localities to prevent local transmission of COVID-19

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :District administration Abbottabad Monday imposed a smart lockdown in six areas to stop the further spread of the COVID-19.

According to the notification issued by the DC office Abbottabad the smart lockdown was imposed on the recommendations of the health department to prevent the local transmission of COVID-19 in Lower Malikpura, Maira, Dhaki Khaiter, Namli Maira, Kasaki, Khanaspur Ayubia, Kehal and Rajoia.

No general entry or exit to these localities by any person, except supply essential commodities, shall be allowed, all types of gatherings within these premises are strictly prohibited.

Anyone contravening the directions shall render himself liable to be proceeded against under section 17 and 18 of the KPK Epidemic Control & Emergency Relief Ordinance.

District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Dr. Faisal Khanzada while talking to media said that the total number of registered Coronavirus cases in district Abbottabad was 1597 where 1587 patients have been recovered, only 12 patients were in the hospital for treatment but none of them were serious.

He further said that during the last 24 hours 5 more cases of COVID-19 have been tested positive in district Abbottabad while 59 patients were recovered during the last four days.

Dr. Faisal Khanzada reminded people that Coronavirus is yet not over, be careful and stay safe by following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).