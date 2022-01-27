District admin imposes smart lockdown in 7 localities

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Owing to the increasing number of coronavirus during the 5th wave in various areas of Abbottabad city, the district administration have sealed seven more localities in the district and imposed a smart lockdown there for five days.

On the directives of DC Abbottabad, Assistant Commissioner and Additional AC sealed the localities after the same was recommended by the health department to prevent the local transmission of COVID-19.

According to the district administration notification, the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad staff under the supervision of AC and AAC Abbottabad sealed the house of Naveed Afzal Golra Hosue Damn-e-Koh Mirpur, House No.

CB-37/2 Javed Shaheed Road Mandian Abbottabad, House No. CB 3 Akbar Street Colony Mandian Abbottabad, House of Shafiq ur Rehman Bilal Town Abbottabad, House of Basheer Khan Thanda Maira Abbottabad, House No. 33 Kunj Jadeed Abbottabad, House No. 36 Abbottabad road Supply Abbottabad.

In all sealed localities no general entry or exit by any person was allowed except supply of essential commodities, besides all types of gatherings within these premises are strictly prohibited for five days.

The action would be taken against anyone contravening these directions under sections 17 and 18 of the KPK Epidemic Control & Emergency Relief Ordinance.