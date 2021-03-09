UrduPoint.com
District Admin Imposes Smart Lockdown In Eight Localities

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 03:34 PM

District administration Abbottabad on Tuesday imposed a smart lockdown in eight areas to stop the further spread of the COVID-19

ABBOTTABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration Abbottabad on Tuesday imposed a smart lockdown in eight areas to stop the further spread of the COVID-19.

According to the notification issued by the DC office Abbottabad, the smart lockdown was imposed on the recommendations of the health department to prevent the local transmission of COVID-19 in Pakistan City Public school, Havelian Gaon, Chamba Havelian, Kehal, Rachbehn, Street No.6 Habeebullah Colony Abbottabad, Street No. 11 Jinnah Abad Abbottabad, Lamba Maira Road Jhangi Qazian and Supply.

No general entry or exit to these localities by any person, except supply essential commodities, shall be allowed, all types of gatherings within these premises are strictly prohibited.

Anyone contravening the directions shall render himself liable to be proceeded against under section 17 and 18 of the KPK Epidemic Control & Emergency Relief Ordinance.

In district Abbottabad total number of confirmed Coronavirus, positive cases were 3528 where 3313 patients have been recovered, 71 cases were active and were admitted to hospital for treatment and 144 have been expired.

District administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 329 places including 160 rural/urban/residential areas, 10 hotels and restaurants, 138 educational institutions and 21 offices and commercial buildings.

