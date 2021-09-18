District admin imposes smart lockdown in six localities to prevent local transmission of Covid-19

Owing to the increasing number of Coronavirus in various areas of Abbottabad city, on the directives of DC Abbottabad, Assistant Commissioner and Additional AC sealed six localities of the city and imposed smart lockdown

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Owing to the increasing number of Coronavirus in various areas of Abbottabad city, on the directives of DC Abbottabad, Assistant Commissioner and Additional AC sealed six localities of the city and imposed smart lockdown.

The smart lockdown was imposed on the recommendations of the health department to prevent the local transmission of COVID-19.

According to the district administration notification, the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) staff under the supervision of AC and AAC Abbottabad sealed Abu Huraira Masjid street Upper Kehal, street alongside Masjid Muzamil, Ward No. 15 Khula Kehal, Mohallah Jalal Abad Chinar road, and some streets of Shaik ul Bandi where no general entry or exit to these localities by any person was allowed except supply essential commodities shall be allowed, all types of gatherings within these premises are strictly prohibited.

Anyone contravening the directions shall render himself liable to be proceeded against under sections 17 and 18 of the KPK Epidemic Control & Emergency Relief Ordinance.

In district Abbottabad the total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases has reached 7992, active cases remained 129, the number of recovered patients was 7508 and the total number of expired by COVID-19 were 355.

The total number of Coronavirus tests were conducted in district Abbottabad was 125328 where 2655 cases were awaited, 114594 cases were negative, 7992 positive, 87 inconclusive.

District health office Abbottabad also conducted COVID-19 sampling from educational institutions where 303 various institutions were screened, the total number of tests conducted was 19018, the number of positive cases from educational institutions was 761, the number of teachers screened for COVID-19 was 4778, the number of students screened 14240.

District administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 1861 places including 1645 rural,urban and residential areas, 18 hotels and restaurants, 172 educational institutions and 26 offices and commercial buildings.