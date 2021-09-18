UrduPoint.com

District Admin Imposes Smart Lockdown In Six Localities To Prevent Local Transmission Of Covid-19

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 08:50 PM

District admin imposes smart lockdown in six localities to prevent local transmission of Covid-19

Owing to the increasing number of Coronavirus in various areas of Abbottabad city, on the directives of DC Abbottabad, Assistant Commissioner and Additional AC sealed six localities of the city and imposed smart lockdown

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Owing to the increasing number of Coronavirus in various areas of Abbottabad city, on the directives of DC Abbottabad, Assistant Commissioner and Additional AC sealed six localities of the city and imposed smart lockdown.

The smart lockdown was imposed on the recommendations of the health department to prevent the local transmission of COVID-19.

According to the district administration notification, the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) staff under the supervision of AC and AAC Abbottabad sealed Abu Huraira Masjid street Upper Kehal, street alongside Masjid Muzamil, Ward No. 15 Khula Kehal, Mohallah Jalal Abad Chinar road, and some streets of Shaik ul Bandi where no general entry or exit to these localities by any person was allowed except supply essential commodities shall be allowed, all types of gatherings within these premises are strictly prohibited.

Anyone contravening the directions shall render himself liable to be proceeded against under sections 17 and 18 of the KPK Epidemic Control & Emergency Relief Ordinance.

In district Abbottabad the total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases has reached 7992, active cases remained 129, the number of recovered patients was 7508 and the total number of expired by COVID-19 were 355.

The total number of Coronavirus tests were conducted in district Abbottabad was 125328 where 2655 cases were awaited, 114594 cases were negative, 7992 positive, 87 inconclusive.

District health office Abbottabad also conducted COVID-19 sampling from educational institutions where 303 various institutions were screened, the total number of tests conducted was 19018, the number of positive cases from educational institutions was 761, the number of teachers screened for COVID-19 was 4778, the number of students screened 14240.

District administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 1861 places including 1645 rural,urban and residential areas, 18 hotels and restaurants, 172 educational institutions and 26 offices and commercial buildings.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Road Jalal Abad Mosque All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dacoit killed in encounter

Dacoit killed in encounter

43 seconds ago
 WSSP starts anti dengue spray

WSSP starts anti dengue spray

47 seconds ago
 India's Jaishankar Discusses Indo-Pacific Region, ..

India's Jaishankar Discusses Indo-Pacific Region, Afghanistan With France's Le D ..

48 seconds ago
 Shibli Faraz expresses disappointment over New Zea ..

Shibli Faraz expresses disappointment over New Zealand series cancellation

5 minutes ago
 Port authorities should play proactive role agains ..

Port authorities should play proactive role against marine pollution: Zaidi

5 minutes ago
 UK Minister for Africa Warns Crisis in Somalia May ..

UK Minister for Africa Warns Crisis in Somalia May Undermine Trust in Country's ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.