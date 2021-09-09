District admin imposes smart lockdown in two localities of Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration Abbottabad Thursday also imposed smart lockdown in two more localities as the Coronavirus cases surged, the smart lockdown was imposed on the recommendations of the health department to prevent the local transmission of COVID-19.

According to the district administration notification the streets of localities including Malikpura and Kunj Qadeem were sealed where no general entry or exit to these localities by any person was allowed except supply essential commodities shall be allowed, all types of gatherings within these premises are strictly prohibited.

Anyone contravening the directions shall render himself liable to be proceeded against under sections 17 and 18 of the KPK Epidemic Control & Emergency Relief Ordinance.

In district Abbottabad the total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases has reached 7873, active cases remained 424, the number of recovered patients was 7105 and the total number of expired by COVID-19 were 344.

The total number of Coronavirus tests were conducted in district Abbottabad was 122007 where 2974 cases were awaited, 110650 cases were negative, 7873 positive, 210 inconclusive.

District health office Abbottabad also conducted COVID-19 sampling from educational institutions where 303 various institutions were screened, the total number of tests conducted was 19018, the number of positive cases from educational institutions was 760, the number of teachers screened for COVID-19 was 4778, the number of students screened 14240.

District administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 1820 places including 1604 rural/urban/residential areas, 18 hotels and restaurants, 172 educational institutions and 26 offices and commercial buildings.