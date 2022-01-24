District admin imposes smart lockdowns on various localities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has imposed smart lockdown in various localities to control the spread of Covid-19, said an official notification issued here on Monday.

The localities where the restrictions have been imposed on the entry and exits were included Street No: 1 to 8, Sector F-V, Phase-VI, Hayatabad, the area bound by Ring Road, Phandu Road and GHSS Hazar Khwani Road, the area bound by Ishrat Cinema Road, Sir Syed Public school Road, Ijza Abad Road and Madina Street Gulbahar No. 4. Street No: 1 to 4, Phase-III, Habib Jalib Road, Hayatabad Street No. 1 to 5 & 11 to 14, Sector, F-7, Phase-VI, Hayatabad. Area Bound by Afghan Colony Road, GGPS Road Dalzak Road and Masjid-e-Toheed Road, Zaryab Colony, Street No: 1, 7 & 8, Sardar Ahmad Jan Colony, Babar Street, Street D, Street J, Street H and Street L Ali Town, Warsak Road.

This notification shall stand effective from 16:00 Hrs on 24.01.2022 and shall remain in force till further orders.

Under the restrictions, no general entry or exit to this localities by any person shall be allowed, except those supplying essential commodities.

All types of gatherings within these localities are strictly prohibited. All shops other than those of essential services (pharmacies, general stores, food supplies, tandoors, drinking water supplies and emergency etc.) would remain close within these localities. Congregation in mosques shall be restricted to five persons only.

Under the notification, the concerned Magistrates-in-Charge/AAC, and Divisional/Sub-Divisional Police Officers have been directed to ensure the implementation of this order. District Health Officer to ensure provision of health services in these localities.

Anyone contravening the above directions shall render himself liable to be proceeded against under Sections 17 and 18 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act 2020, and/or Section 33 of the National Disaster Management Authority Act, 2010.