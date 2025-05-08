Open Menu

District Admin Imposes Two-month Ban On Drones Amid Heightened Security Concerns

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 07:30 PM

District admin imposes two-month ban on drones amid heightened security concerns

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) In light of the prevailing national security situation and rising concerns about public safety, the district administration of Abbottabad has imposed a comprehensive ban on the use of all types of drones for a period of two months.

According to a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, the restriction, enforced under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, is aimed at preventing any potential misuse of drone technology that could compromise security or pose threats to public life and property.

The step has been taken as a proactive measure to maintain law and order and to deter any possible aerial surveillance or recording that could aid anti-state elements or miscreants during these sensitive times.

Violators of the ban will face legal action, including fines and possible imprisonment under the relevant provisions of Section 144. Authorities have urged the public to cooperate and report any suspicious drone activity to the nearest police station.

APP/hqz

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

11 hours ago
 3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

20 hours ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

20 hours ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

20 hours ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

20 hours ago
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM D ..

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..

20 hours ago
 Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

20 hours ago
 National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

20 hours ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

20 hours ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

20 hours ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan