District Admin Imposes Two-month Ban On Drones Amid Heightened Security Concerns
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) In light of the prevailing national security situation and rising concerns about public safety, the district administration of Abbottabad has imposed a comprehensive ban on the use of all types of drones for a period of two months.
According to a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, the restriction, enforced under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, is aimed at preventing any potential misuse of drone technology that could compromise security or pose threats to public life and property.
The step has been taken as a proactive measure to maintain law and order and to deter any possible aerial surveillance or recording that could aid anti-state elements or miscreants during these sensitive times.
Violators of the ban will face legal action, including fines and possible imprisonment under the relevant provisions of Section 144. Authorities have urged the public to cooperate and report any suspicious drone activity to the nearest police station.
APP/hqz
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District admin imposes two-month ban on drones amid heightened security concerns4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reserves right to act in self-defence: PM tells US Secretary of State4 minutes ago
-
13 outlaws nabbed; drugs, weapons recovered4 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police, 1122, Civil Defence conduct joint mock exercise24 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Salman warns of strong response to Indian aggression24 minutes ago
-
SBBWUP staff, students protest against Indian attacks24 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 21 law breakers24 minutes ago
-
PBM charts preemptive aid plan amid heightened Indo-Pak tensions24 minutes ago
-
IUB VC promises better facilities for students24 minutes ago
-
Punjab orders immediate closure of all educational institutions24 minutes ago
-
3 women arrested for Rs.12.5m theft case24 minutes ago
-
DIGP South assures justice after police assault on elderly citizen in Saddar24 minutes ago