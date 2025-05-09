District Admin Imposes Two-month Ban On Drones Amid Heightened Security Concerns
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) In light of the prevailing national security situation and rising concerns about public safety, the district administration of Abbottabad on Friday has imposed a comprehensive ban on the use of all types of drones for a period of two months.
The restriction, enforced under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, is aimed at preventing any potential misuse of drone technology that could compromise security or pose threats to public life and property.
According to a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, the step has been taken as a proactive measure to maintain law and order and to deter any possible aerial surveillance or recording that could aid anti-state elements or miscreants during these sensitive times.
Violators of the ban will face legal action, including fines and possible imprisonment under the relevant provisions of Section 144. Authorities have urged the public to cooperate and report any suspicious drone activity to the nearest police station.
