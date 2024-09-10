- Home
District Admin Imposes Two-month Ban On Electronic Calls And Decoy Devices For Bird Hunting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2024 | 10:00 AM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) In a significant move to protect migratory birds, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal on Tuesday issued an order under Section 144 banning the use, transportation, and sale of electronic calls and decoy devices for hunting wildfowl and other aquatic birds in the Abbottabad district.
The decision follows a report from the Section Officer of the Department of Climate Change, Wildlife, and Environment, which highlighted that aquatic birds are currently migrating and face severe threats from these devices.
To safeguard these birds, the Abbottabad district administration has imposed a two-month ban on these hunting aids.
The public is urged to adhere to this order and support wildlife conservation efforts. Violations of this directive will result in strict legal action.
