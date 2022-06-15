UrduPoint.com

District Admin Imposes Two-month Ban On Fishing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2022 | 08:57 PM

District admin imposes two-month ban on fishing

The Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad on Wednesday banned fishing in the district for two months on the complaints of the fisheries department

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad on Wednesday banned fishing in the district for two months on the complaints of the fisheries department.

According to an official notification, the restriction was imposed to prevent illegal fishing using electrical generators, all sorts of nets, and other means.

The fisheries department took notice that poachers were illegally fishing in various streams, dams and ponds by using electrical generators, chemical nets, and other means in upper and lower parts of Galyat, Thandyani and Door River which was disturbing the natural cycle of fish breeding.

Following the reports of illegal fishing, a ban under section 144 CPRC had been imposed on all sorts of fishing methods for two months in district Abbottabad. The order had been enforced with immediate effect and strict action would be taken against violators, it said.

Related Topics

Abbottabad All

Recent Stories

Rs 680 mln allocated for 24 uplift schemes of Auqa ..

Rs 680 mln allocated for 24 uplift schemes of Auqaf deptt in Punjab Budget 2022- ..

4 minutes ago
 KMC decides to celebrate 75th anniversary of found ..

KMC decides to celebrate 75th anniversary of founding Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Gang involved in rickshaw theft busted

Gang involved in rickshaw theft busted

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notice to Election Com ..

Islamabad High Court serves notice to Election Commission of Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: Berlin WTA results

Tennis: Berlin WTA results

20 minutes ago
 EU watchdog reviews Pfizer vaccine adapted for Omi ..

EU watchdog reviews Pfizer vaccine adapted for Omicron

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.