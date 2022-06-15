District admin imposes two-month ban on fishing

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad on Wednesday banned fishing in the district for two months on the complaints of the fisheries department.

According to an official notification, the restriction was imposed to prevent illegal fishing using electrical generators, all sorts of nets, and other means.

The fisheries department took notice that poachers were illegally fishing in various streams, dams and ponds by using electrical generators, chemical nets, and other means in upper and lower parts of Galyat, Thandyani and Door River which was disturbing the natural cycle of fish breeding.

Following the reports of illegal fishing, a ban under section 144 CPRC had been imposed on all sorts of fishing methods for two months in district Abbottabad. The order had been enforced with immediate effect and strict action would be taken against violators, it said.