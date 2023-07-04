Open Menu

District Admin Imposes Two Months Ban On Forest Fires

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 12:50 PM

District Admin imposes two months ban on forest fires

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The district administration Tuesday imposed two-month ban on activities such as setting fire to forests and other actions that pose a threat to the local flora and fauna at various recreational sites.

This decision aims to preserve the natural beauty of the region and ensure the safety of its valuable wildlife.

The ban has been enforced under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC) granting the district administration the authority to regulate and prevent such harmful activities.

The DC has issued an official order, making it clear that anyone found in violation will be held accountable for their actions.

