District Admin In Action To Ensure Availability Of Essential Items At Fixed Prices

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 09:42 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz is in action to check profiteering and ensure smooth supply of daily use items in the city.

According to official sources here on Monday, in Sanda area surprise visits were made at fruits, vegetables, 'Naan' shops, mega stores and flour grinding units.

Heavy fines were imposed on those who were found involved in profiteering and illegal encroachments.

DC said that flour and sugar supply in the provincial capital was being improved.

He said that revenue staff was performing duty in flour mills adding that in last two days the provision of flour in market had been improved.

Mudassar Riaz said that continuous monitoring was carried out for smooth supply of sugar and flour.

It is pertinent to mention here that for price checking of daily use items track and trace activities were also ongoing in city as per the direction of CommissionerLahore Division Zulfiqar Ghuman to ensure the availability of essential itemsat fixed prices.

