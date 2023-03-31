District admin increases free wheat flour distribution points

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The government continued to provide free flour to the citizens under the special Ramadan package in Abbottabad and the number of points established by the district administration to provide facilities to the citizens increased to 292 across the district.

Steps were being taken by the district administration to provide free flour under the special Ramzan package and in this regard, all the price control magistrates would inspect the points in their respective areas and ensure the timely resolution of the problems of the people, said the district administration spokesman.

District administration requested citizens to inform about their complaints and valuable opinions on the district control room and food department to resolve the issues about the provision of free wheat flour.

The registered citizens with BISP were also directed to first receive the confirmation message from 8171 and then visit the nearest point where they would be able to collect three bags of 10 kg for free.