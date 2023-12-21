District admin initiatives to uplift health and education facilities

Additional Assistant Commissioner, Havelian Lubna Iqbal Thursday undertook a comprehensive visit to the Type D Hospital in Havelian to uplift healthcare provisions for the residents

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Additional Assistant Commissioner, Havelian Lubna Iqbal Thursday undertook a comprehensive visit to the Type D Hospital in Havelian to uplift healthcare provisions for the residents.

During her visit, she inspected various departments including the neonatal center, operation theater, maternity/labor room, emergency services, wards, and laboratory. Her focus was on assessing the existing medical facilities provided to patients, evaluating cleanliness protocols, and providing directives for enhancing overall services within the hospital administration.

Following her healthcare initiatives, Lubna Iqbal also took the time to visit the Government Primary School Kotla. She conducted a thorough evaluation of the school's basic facilities, scrutinized classrooms, interacted with students, and monitored both staff and student attendance. In a bid to uplift the educational standards, she issued essential instructions to the school administration, aiming to ensure a conducive learning environment for the students.