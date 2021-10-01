UrduPoint.com

District Admin Inspects Corona SOPs, Vaccination Certificates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :On the directives of National Command and Operation Centre, the district administration of Peshawar Friday continued checking of the implementation of corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) and vaccination certificates.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood, the officers of the district administration carried out checking of corona SOPs and vaccination certificates in bazaars, public transport, BRT buses and stations and ensured the implementation of officially announced corona SOPs.

During checking some unvaccinated shopkeepers were also arrested and further proceedings would also be initiated against them.

The DC Peshawar directed the administrative officers for checking of Corona vaccination certificates to ensure the implementation of corona SOPs in the district and initiation of legal proceedings against unvaccinated persons.

