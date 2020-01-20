District Admin inspects flour, wheat situation in Bajaur

The district administration here Monday inspected flour and wheat situation and directed 'Atta' dealers to provide the commodity to consumers on Govt subsidized rate

BAJAUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration here Monday inspected flour and wheat situation and directed 'Atta' dealers to provide the commodity to consumers on Govt subsidized rate.

On directives of Deputy Commissioner Usman Mahsud, Additional Assistant Commissioner Khar, Muhammad Ilyas conducted surprise raid on different shops at Inayat Village.

He directed flour dealers, traders and shopkeepers to provide 'Atta' to consumers at Rs800 per 20KG bag as directed by the Government.

He examined different wheat stores and shops and informed people's that sufficient stock was available in Govt godwons for provision of uninterrupted supply of flour to consumers.

The Assistant Commissioner said zero tolerance has been adopted against elements involved in hoarding and creating artificial price-hike and strict action would be taken against such all elements in accordance with law.

He expressed the hope that traders and flour mills association would continue provide flour to people on Govt subsidized rate and would discourage ill designs of hoarders and price hikers.