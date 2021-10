District admin inspects implementation of Covid-19 SOPs

Teams of district administration Friday visited various areas of the city to ensure implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) as notified by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Teams of district administration Friday visited various areas of the city to ensure implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) as notified by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Teams visited business markets, petrol pumps, bus terminals and schools to inspect implementation of SOPs and checked corona vaccination cards.

District administration also sealed 28 shops, arrested 17 persons and penalized dozens.

Accompanied by medical staff and revenue officers, teams also visited schools to check vaccination of students below 12 years of age.

Administrations of schools were also directed to refuse entry of unvaccinated students.