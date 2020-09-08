District admin inspects petrol pumps, brick-kiln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :On the directives issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Takhtbhai Farman Ali visited various petrol pumps and brick-kilns in his area to check law and regulations as prescribed by the government.

AAC fined fuel stations over violation and some brick kilns were also fined as they were using raw material for heating.