District Admin Inspects Streetlight Project, Commodities Prices

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) : The district administration's officials here on Friday inspected a project of streetlights installation at Talash Bazar and visited fruit and vegetable market Timergara to analyze the prices.

The inspection of streetlights project was made on a complaint lodged by people at PM's Citizen Portal. It was informed that 18 numbers of poles and cable wiring of all poles have been completed while TMA Timergara has been requested to Wapda for providing electricity connection to these poles.

Meanwhile, a team of district administration led by AC Timergara visited the fruit and vegetable market and checked the government approved price-list in different shops.

He warned shopkeepers to avoid exceeding from government price rate, artificial price-hike and selling of category-B commodities of daily use items in category-A, other wise get ready for necessary action under the law.

He maintained that the district administration in the light of provincial governments' directives has established farmers market in Timergara where fresh vegetables are available at affordable prices.

Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan also directed food Department to set prices on daily basis in Vegetable Market Timergara and regularly analyze it at the time of bidding.

