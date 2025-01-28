Open Menu

District Admin Intensifies Anti-encroachment Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The district administration has intensified its campaign against encroachment mafia as part of its efforts to restore the city's infrastructure. A grand operation was conducted in various areas, including Jaswant Nagar Chowk, under the supervision of senior officials.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman, heavy machinery was used to demolish illegal constructions and clear public spaces. Administrator Municipal Committee Ghulam Mustafa Khan personally oversaw the operation, ensuring its smooth execution.

The operation involved Assistant Commissioner Sumbul Javed, municipal officers, and a contingent of police personnel.

Encroachments such as illegal platforms, cabins, and pushcarts were removed and taken into custody during the drive.

Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman emphasized that the operation will continue until all unauthorized constructions and encroachments are eliminated. She urged the trader community to voluntarily remove encroachments to avoid financial losses and disruptions.

The crackdown is part of the administration's broader initiative to ensure a clean and organized environment, benefiting both residents and businesses. Further operations are expected in other areas of the city to maintain law and order.

