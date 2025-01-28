District Admin Intensifies Anti-encroachment Operation
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 11:20 PM
Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The district administration has intensified its campaign against encroachment mafia as part of its efforts to restore the city's infrastructure. A grand operation was conducted in various areas, including Jaswant Nagar Chowk, under the supervision of senior officials.
On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman, heavy machinery was used to demolish illegal constructions and clear public spaces. Administrator Municipal Committee Ghulam Mustafa Khan personally oversaw the operation, ensuring its smooth execution.
The operation involved Assistant Commissioner Sumbul Javed, municipal officers, and a contingent of police personnel.
Encroachments such as illegal platforms, cabins, and pushcarts were removed and taken into custody during the drive.
Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman emphasized that the operation will continue until all unauthorized constructions and encroachments are eliminated. She urged the trader community to voluntarily remove encroachments to avoid financial losses and disruptions.
The crackdown is part of the administration's broader initiative to ensure a clean and organized environment, benefiting both residents and businesses. Further operations are expected in other areas of the city to maintain law and order.
Recent Stories
Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab Health
Sultan bin Ahmed honours 10th Sharjah Tour winners
UOS hosts 5th Arab Forum of Science Media and Communication
7th International Rain Enhancement Forum discusses water security, AI solutions
UAE presents second national report on Arab Charter on Human Rights
NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea
Saud bin Saqr attends UAE-India Partnership Business meet
Hamdan bin Zayed receives Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police
Climate adaptation to cost France 1% of GDP by 2030
Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah
Bioscience Institute develops innovative solutions for cancer, aging detectionx
International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two arrested with narcotics, fireworks8 minutes ago
-
District admin intensifies anti-encroachment operation8 minutes ago
-
Hazro police crack down on gambling8 minutes ago
-
Govt to challenge SCP order for Full Court48 minutes ago
-
FBR's Vehicle procurement only for enhancing tax recovery: Azam Tarar58 minutes ago
-
Pakistan fights for Kashmiris' right to self-determination: AJK PM1 hour ago
-
Kinnaird College organizes “EmpowerHER” festival1 hour ago
-
Economy on right track to achieve stability, long-term growth: Dar1 hour ago
-
SIU arrests one, seizes large quantity of gutka/mawa1 hour ago
-
Dialogue only option for PTI to resolve political issues: Rana1 hour ago
-
Fast foods sell on rise in Hyderabad1 hour ago
-
Sindh govt aims to promote growth of textile industry: Minister2 hours ago