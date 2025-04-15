District admin intensifies anti-encroachment drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) In line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, the district administration has intensified its anti-encroachment campaign under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk.

As part of the ongoing efforts, DC Virk, accompanied by Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Nasir Ahmad Abbas Sidhu, visited Bohar Bazaar in Lalamusa.

The delegation also included Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmad Sher, municipal officials, and other relevant officers. The DC and MNA conducted a walk-through inspection of the market, engaging with traders and shopkeepers to assess the situation.

During the visit, officials issued directives for the immediate removal of illegal encroachments.

DC Virk urged shopkeepers to voluntarily clear roads and footpaths of unauthorized structures, warning that a grand operation would be launched on Friday if the directives were not followed. MNA Chaudhry Nasir Ahmad Abbas emphasized that clean and accessible marketplaces serve the public interest and called on the business community to cooperate with the administration.

The deputy commissioner further directed the municipal committee to ensure swift action, stating that the removal of encroachments is essential to facilitate pedestrian movement and maintain smooth traffic flow in the area.