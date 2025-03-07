Open Menu

District Admin Intensifies Enforcement Of Ramazan Ordinance

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 03:20 PM

District admin intensifies enforcement of Ramazan Ordinance

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The district administration has ramped up efforts to ensure strict compliance with the Ramazan Ordinance.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir instructed all officers to enforce the ordinance without exception.

In a swift crackdown on violations, authorities have arrested five individuals for breaching the ordinance — two in Lodhran and three in Dunyapur.

Additionally, the administration targeted corruption in the Ramzan Nigehban Package, which provides financial aid to the underprivileged during the holy month. Two retailers accused of making illegal deductions from government aid had been arrested — one from Lodhran and the other from Kehror Pacca. Their shops were sealed as part of the enforcement measures.

The crackdown also extended to price control violations, resulting in the arrest of two individuals for overcharging consumers.

Deputy Commissioner Lubna Nazir reaffirmed the administration's resolve to deal firmly with profiteers and hoarders, promising a zero-tolerance policy. She also directed all government departments to ensure efficient service delivery throughout Ramazan, urging officials to perform their duties with sincerity and a focus on public welfare.

To maintain price stability, price control magistrates have been instructed to ensure that official rate lists are prominently displayed in open markets. The DC also called upon the business community to uphold the sanctity of Ramazan by providing maximum relief to the public.

